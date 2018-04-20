Youngsters get to try their hand at flying | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 20, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 11:44 am
Jeff Grigg and Dr. Queenie Crawford assist co-pilot, Jahiem, with his seatbelt and headset Saturday morning at the Lowcountry Regional Airport. Grigg and other pilots, all members of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), offer flights to students as a way to get them interested in flying and a possible career in aviation. Jaheim is a member of The Young Men of Hope, an organization founded and directed by Dr. Crawford.
