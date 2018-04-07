Young attends S.C. Band Directors Hall of Fame luncheon | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 4, 2018 at 9:23 am

The S.C. Band Directors Association Hall of Fame luncheon was held at Furman University March 18. Mayor and former Band of Blue Director Bill Young is second row, second from the right. The luncheon is held each year during the All-State band weekend. Young was inducted into the Band Directors Hall of Fame in 1999 and into the S.C. Music Educators Hall of Fame in 2007.