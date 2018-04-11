Yard Sale postponed | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 11, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 11:20 am
The estate sale/yard sale originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday April 13-14 at 5946 Jefferies Highway has been postponed due to a death in the family.
