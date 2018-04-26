Woman receives head injuries in I-95 wreck | The Press and Standard

A crash in a driving rainstorm on the afternoon of April 23 sent five I-95 travelers to Colleton Medical Center for treatment. The family was traveling north on I-95 near the 63-mile marker April 23 at 3:52 p.m. when their Suburban went off the roadway and struck several trees in the median. An adult female suffered a head injury in the crash, and rescuers had to remove the passenger side door to free her. She, her husband and three children were transported to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident.