Winter Guard wins championship medals | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 4, 2018 at 9:20 am

The 2018 Colleton County High School JV Winter Guard earned a bronze medal and third place in the Scholastic-AAA Class at the 2018 CWEA Championships at Winthrop University.

The junior varsity performed its program “When Your Feet Can’t Touch the Ground” and gave a very strong performance. The Varsity Winter Guard performed the “Hatter,” placing fifth in a very competitive AA class.

Also competing this past weekend was the Colleton County High School Cadet Winter Guard. The Cadets performed the program “Space Cadet,” taking second place and earning the silver medal in their class.

The CCMS Cadet Percussion earned a CWEA Novice title for the second time in four years. The Band of Blue Varsity Percussion placed fourth out of eight groups with their show “Dia De Los Muertos”

All of the Winter Programs had a very busy competitive season.

In other band news, The Band of Blue Concert and Symphonic Bands performed at the 2018 SCBDA Concert Performance Assessment at West Ashley High School last week. Both ensembles gave strong performances earning excellent ratings. Both groups earned straight superior ratings in sight reading at this event.

The Band of Blue is now preparing for the annual spring concert in April, SCBDA Solo and Ensemble Festival, the Colleton County Rice Festival Parade and gearing up for spring marching practice for the 2018 Marching Season.

The Band of Blue is directed by Tom Finigan, Nick Infinger, Gary Stroupe and Cathy Meshach. Guard instructor is William Thomas.