Winter Drive mobile home burns | The Press and Standard

Winter Drive mobile home burns

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 12:20 pm

Two Colleton County firefighters search for hot spots in the ceiling of a mobile home damaged by fire the morning of April 15. Colleton County Fire-Rescue was sent to the residence at 650 Winter Drive at 1:01 a.m. Arriving firefighters found a wooden porch on the exterior of the structure burning. The fire had burned into the living space and entered the attic, requiring removing siding and pulling down the ceiling. The two occupants were able to safely exit the home. The fire started by discarded cigarettes in a bucket on the porch. Units were on the scene for two hours.