When there are “thorns” in your flesh | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 11:46 am

In II Corinthians, Paul talks about a thorn in his flesh. He never defines that thorn — whether it was emotional, physical, or spiritual — but he indicates that he asked God three times to remove it.

Concerning this matter, the Word says, “And lest I should be exalted above measure through the abundance of the revelations, there was given to me a thorn in the flesh, the messenger of Satan to buffet me, lest I should be exalted above measure. For this thing I besought the Lord thrice, that it might depart from me” (II Corinthians 12:7-8 KJV).

Whatever this thorn, it is clearly obvious that it vexed Paul to the point that he asked God more than once to remove it. He could not and did not want to deal with it because it must have been troubling to his walk with God. However, God did not remove it. According to Dictionary.com, the idiom, “thorn in my side/flesh,” is defined as a source of continual irritation or suffering. Therefore, this thorn, “this thing,” as Paul calls it, was obviously causing him to suffer day in and day out, and he wanted to be rid of it.

I am sure that we all can identify with something that has troubled us to the point that we want to be rid of it so badly; therefore, we cry out to the Lord as the prophet Habakkuk did in his complaint, “How long, Lord, must I call for help, but you do not listen? Or cry out to you, “Violence!” but you do not save?” (Habakkuk 1:2 ESV)

Usually, we want it to go away in an instant, but that is not how God works. He comes in His own time and with good reason.

If we are not careful, we can let a thorn defeat us and completely turn us away from God. Thorns are what old Satan uses to destroy us, but God uses them to make us stronger and better witnesses for His glory. Now, let’s take a moment to look at some of the many examples of thorns that can rise up in our flesh/side:

n An actual person: someone who means you no good, one who grins in your face but can hardly wait to stab you in the back, one who speaks ill of you and has no proof to back it up, one who is envious of what you have and has a deep-seated desire to take it, or someone who is so ungrateful, given all that you have done for him or her

• A bad habit-excessive drinking of alcohol, drug abuse, overeating, overspending when shopping, indulging in an expensive hobby that you cannot afford, or smoking

• Illness/disease: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, respiratory issues — this list is endless.

• Toxic relationship

• Adultery and fornication

• Gossiping

• Lying

• Backbiting

• Lack of responsibility

• Two-faced church folks

• Problems on the job

• A bill you cannot seem to pay

• Loss of a job

• A car in the shop with no way to pay for the repairs

Now, let’s get back to Paul and the problem with his thorn, “this thing,” that he wanted out of his life. God would not remove it. II Corinthians 12:9-10 (KJV) confirms this by stating, “And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me. Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong.”

God could have removed the thorn, but He had a lesson for Paul to learn. This was a test for Paul. God wanted Paul to depend on Him for his strength to make it, not to make it easy for him to move on with his life. God did not remove the thorn, but He gave Paul grace and let him know that was all he needed.

Further, he wanted Paul to see that when we are weak, that can be a time when we are strongest. As paradoxical as that may sound, if we do not give in to our thorns and trust God to get us through, it should make us stronger in our witness for Christ. It gives us a testimony. Let’s face it. There is no testimony without a test. If you do not give in to the enemy, you can be an awesome living witness to others about the power and awesomeness of God. Had God instantaneously given Paul what he wanted, it would have made him conceited and an ineffective witness.

So when the thorns attack your life, don’t ask God to remove them. Pray and follow His lead. “If God brings you to it, He will bring you through it.” When a thorn knocks on your door again, remember this story about Paul’s thorn. Further, reflect on this story, “The Trouble Tree.”

“The carpenter I hired to help me restore an old farmhouse had just finished a rough first day on the job. A flat tire made him lose an hour of work, his electric saw quit, and now his ancient pickup truck refused to start.

“While I drove him home, he sat in stony silence. On arriving, he invited me in to meet his family. As we walked toward the front door, he paused briefly at a small tree, touching the tips of the branches with both hands. Upon opening the door, he underwent an amazing transformation. His tan face was wreathed in smiles, he hugged his two small children, and gave his wife a kiss.

“Afterward he walked me to the car. We passed the tree, and my curiosity got the better of me. I asked him about what I had seen him do earlier. ‘Oh, that’s my trouble tree,’ he replied. ‘I know I can’t help having troubles on the job, but one thing for sure, troubles don’t belong in the house with my wife and children. So I just hang them up on the tree every night when I come home. Then in the morning, I pick them up again.’

“‘Funny thing is,’ he smiled, ‘when I come out in the morning to pick them up, there aren’t nearly as many as I remember hanging up the night before.’”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)