Wheeler Morris Steedley | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Wheeler Morris Steedley of Walterboro died Sunday April 15 at his residence. He was the husband of Inez McTeer Steedley. He was 97 years old.

Wheeler born February 23, 1921 in Bamberg, a son of the late Sadie Morris Steedley and Wheeler William Steedley. He graduated from Bamberg High School and was employed at the Charleston Naval Shipyard until he retired. He later established a used car business and the Steedley Monument Works in Walterboro with his son Terry.

Wheeler was an active member of the First Baptist Church where he was instrumental in forming the Frank B. Thomas Sunday School Class. He served on the Colleton Regional Hospital Board for 13 years. He was an Army veteran of World War II, serving in the European Theater of Operations. He was a member of Unity Masonic Lodge for over 75 years, the Scottish Rite of Charleston, the Omar Shrine Temple in Mt. Pleasant and the Coastal Shrine Club.

Wheeler had a passion for gardening and always shared his fresh vegetables with his friends and neighbors. He had a genuine concern for others, always helping others in need.

Besides his wife of over 69 years, he is survived by his children; Wheeler Kimball “Kim” Steedley (Becky) of Walterboro, Terry Dale Steedley (Callie) of Santee, Ronald Rhoden (Mona) of Columbia, Freida S. Keepers (David) of St. Mary’s, Ga., David Rhoden (Susan) of Bamberg, and William Mark Steedley of Edisto Island; two sisters, Nell Fogle of Roseville and Betty Judy of Reevesville. There are three grandsons, David Steedley, Scott Steedley and Richard Steedley and six granddaughters; Melanie Wingard, Elizabeth Ann Steedley, Jennifer Hightower, Deanna Steedley, Terri Lyn Nelson and Mara Steedley. There are also 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elise Padgett Steedley.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Laura Manigault of Round O for being his caregiver for the past four years.

Funeral services was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in First Baptist Church with burial in Live Oak Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul St., Walterboro.