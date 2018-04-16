What’s on the S.C. Legislature agenda this week | The Press and Standard

From the S.C. Policy Council, an independent, private, non-partisan research organization to promote the principles of limited government, free enterprise, and individual liberty and responsibility in the state of South Carolina.

This week the Senate budget will go to the House for a vote on the Senate amendments. As a rule the budget differences are ironed out in conference committee, and that committee will probably be appointed this week.

A couple of noteworthy bills are on the Senate calendar. H.3529, which would prohibit local governments from banning plastic bags (SCPC analysis), passed the Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee last week and could be debated on the floor this week.

The Senate may also take up their amendment to S.954, which would mandate temporary rate reductions for SCE&G customers and delay a Public Service Commission ruling until the end of the year. Before going on spring break two weeks ago, the Senate amended that bill to only suspend a portion of the V.C. Summer rate hikes rather than all of them. The amendment was adopted, but the official second reading vote has not yet been taken.

The House floor calendar is (as of today) fairly light, but more bills will be added as committees pass their bills. One bill scheduled for a committee hearing in the House is S.805, which creates a new state agency with unaccountable powers and serious privacy and due process concerns (read our analysis of this bill here).

