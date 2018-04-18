Weathers records 10 Ks against Wildcats | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 11:24 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Softball team split non-region contests last week earning an 11-1 win over West Ashley High School and suffering a 5-1 loss to Barnwell.

The Lady Cougars are now 10-7 overall and 5-3 in Region 8-AAAA and look to have a firm lock on the No. 3 spot for the playoffs.

Whitley Weathers picked up the win over West Ashley on Tuesday April 10 with 10 strikeouts in five innings of work. Karson Hiott, Vic Brewington and Dakari Gant each had two hits in the game. Weathers and Ashley Savage had 2-RBI’s and Ashlyn Rawls scored three times for the Lady Cougars.

In the loss against Barnwell, Weathers threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on five hits and striking out six.

The Cougars recorded eight hits in the game. Vic Brewington went 2-3 and scored once. Hiott, Rawls, Hallie Robertson, Weathers and Savage each had a hit each.

Colleton County was scheduled to travel to Berkeley on Tuesday April 17 and host Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Thursday April 19 then travel to Stall on Friday April 20.