We can face tomorrow because Jesus lives! | Faith | The Press and Standard

We can face tomorrow because Jesus lives!

Do you ever get the feeling that you cannot face tomorrow?

I am sure all of us have felt that way at some time or another. There are times when some of us do not want to face tomorrow. When that happens, you have allowed fear to take over, and you have given up hope.

Paul says in his second letter to Timothy in chapter 1:7 (ESV), “For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.” Therefore, as Resurrection Day approaches, it should be a reminder that we should have no fear about facing tomorrow because Jesus lives!

On that note, let me take this opportunity to share the background of a popular hymn, “Because He Lives,” usually sung on Resurrection Day and at other times. The writers of this hymn, Bill and Gloria Gaither, were going through some very tough times in the 1960s, and so was our nation, according to Robert J. Morgan in “Then Sings My Soul.” Tensions were running high because many civil rights activists had been killed and injured, the Vietnam War had taken many American lives, protests were boiling over on college campuses, and as a result, young people were losing faith in our country and were beginning to drop out of college.

In 1969, the Gaithers’ personal convictions were tested because Gloria was expecting another child soon after a recent pregnancy, and her body had not completely healed. Her husband, Bill, was suffering with mononucleosis, which left him very weak and depressed. Gloria’s biggest fear was, “If the world is like this now, will it be in 15 or 16 years for our baby? What will this child face?”

As the story goes on, The Gaithers finally realized after much prayer that courage doesn’t come from a “stable world.” Even when Jesus was born, it was during very perilous times. We all have to come to the realization that life doesn’t stop just because of the times in which we live. It is through knowing and believing in the Resurrection of Jesus Christ that we can face tomorrow and live a fruitful life.

Soon, their baby was born. Just a few weeks later, so was “Because He Lives.” It is through the words of this song that praises the Resurrection of Jesus Christ that their family has found the assurance that they can face tomorrow.

It is most definitely one of my favorite hymns as I have sung it on many different occasions. The last time that I recall singing it publicly was at the funeral service of Casey Darlene Parrott, one of our former students from Colleton High School. Each time that I sing it, I get so much joy knowing that I can face anything that man may hurl at me because Jesus lives in me, and He will see me through. Therefore, I wanted to share the same with her family and friends on that challenging day.

John 14:19 (ESV) says, “Yet a little while and the world will see me no more, but you will see me. Because I live, you also will live.” The first stanza and the chorus of this lovely hymn are most befitting to my testimony: “God sent His son, they called Him Jesus; He came to love, heal and forgive. He lived and died to buy my pardon; An empty grave is there to prove my savior lives. Because He lives, I can face tomorrow; Because He lives, all fear is gone. Because I know He holds the future, And life is worth the living, just because He lives.”

Have a wonderfully blessed Resurrection Day and week, and never leave home without Him!

