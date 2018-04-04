War Hawks record 12 hits against Dolphins | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 3, 2018 at 5:12 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Varsity Baseball team earned back-to-back wins at home last week to improve to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play. The War Hawks earned a 14-4 victory over non-region opponent Calhoun Academy on March 26 and an 18-1 region win over Hilton Head Prep.

Brad Strickland earned the start for Colleton Prep against Calhoun, lasting one-and-one-third innings, allowing one earned run on one hit, striking out two and issuing five walks. Joe Bryan closed the game, allowing no earned runs on three hits, striking out four and issuing three walks.

Jordan Crosby went 3-3 with 2-RBI’s at the plate and scored twice. Strickland and Bryan each had multiple hits, while Kyle Hooker, Dawson Sweat and Pete Peters had a hit each.

In the three-inning run-ruled win over Hilton Head Prep, Kyle Hooker threw a complete game. He allowed one earned run on four hits, striking out six and issuing one walk.

CPA’s offense recorded 12 hits in the game, with Connor Morris going 3-4 with 4-RBI’s at the plate, scoring three times. Crosby and Strickland recorded multiple hits, and Bryan, Hooker, Polk, Schrimpf and Peters each had a hit apiece.

According to first-year head coach Cody Mincey, the War Hawks are buying in. “This year was a little different for the guys,” said Mincey. “We’re not running things the same as before, so it took a little bit of time to adjust, but now they have it figured out. We conditioned hard and found out what the weight room is, and it will show the second half of the season. This is a completely different ball club, mentally and physically.

“Conner Morris and Jordan Crosby are new to CPA,” said Mincey. “These guys are going to play a key part in our success, defensively and offensively. As far as young guys, Kyle Hooker is not only a huge kid, but a huge part of the team. As a freshman, he will be the War Hawks’ ace on the mound and another vital hitter in the lineup.

“Last year, we lost a decent number of seniors, so our team is fairly young,” said Mincey. “Senior Joe Bryan is a captain and a role model, on and off the field. Reeves Schrimpf is another scrappy senior who will get a chance to showcase himself this season. Sophomores Morris, Dawson Sweat, Brad Strickland and Crosby will be a core part of this team — expect to hear these names a lot. Kyle Hooker may be a freshman, but he is no doubt one of the most polished players in the region, and you can expect to hear his name a lot more in the baseball world in the future.”

As the season is well under way, Mincey has his eye on the prize. “Obviously (we want) to win the region and then a state championship,” said Mincey. “But outside of baseball, we are going to help these guys grow mentally, while learning the true meaning of team work, accountability, responsibility and dedication.

“We plan to do some work to our baseball field this off-season and upgrade some facilities,” said Mincey. “Next year, we plan to hold our preseason tournament, along with entering another preseason tournament as well. Next spring, I would like to see us play in the Mingo Bay Spring Break Tournament or any well-known event to get our players more exposure.”