War Hawk Golf finishes fourth | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 3, 2018 at 5:17 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep golf team finished in fourth place with a team score of 201 in the March 22 match held at Berkeley Hall.

Josh Crosby shot 47 on the day followed by Connor McMillan (48), Jake Burttram (51), Francis Blubaugh (55) and Jason Dennis (66). Match team scores were Hilton Head Prep (148), Sea Pines Montessori (177), Beaufort Academy (189), Thomas Heyward (208) and John Paul II (251).

The War Hawks finished fourth with a team score of 204 in the region match held Thursday March 28. The Hawks had three golfers shoot 49 on the day — Jake Burttram, Josh Crosby and Connor McMillan. Blubaugh recorded a 57 and Jason Dennis shot 62.

Hilton Head Christian finished in the top spot with a team total of 167, followed by Hilton Head Prep at 168. Beaufort Academy recorded a 177 on the day, followed by Thomas Heyward (239) and John Paul II (247).