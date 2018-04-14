Walterboro’s high school history | The Press and Standard

The following information was compiled for a PowerPoint presentation at the Walterboro High School Alumni City Prom held last year at the Walterboro Elks Lodge:

According to information gathered from The Press and Standard, the 1926 WHS yearbook named “The Cedar Chest” and other sources, the first Walterboro High School was located on the lot where Hampton Street Elementary School stands today.

• In 1924, a school bond was passed and a new high school was built that summer on the lot where USC Salkhatchie now stands. This school was there until 1982 when a new school was built in the industrial area.

• The school was known as the WHS Wildcats and was segregated until 1966.

• During the early-to-mid 1900s, African American high school students attended Colleton Training School and Colleton Middle School. Colleton Training School operated from 1925 through 1960 and Colleton High School (the Wolverines) operated from 1955 to 1970.

• Starting in the fall of 1970, Walterboro High School was fully integrated and became the Bulldogs. Walterboro High School housed 11th and 12th grades. Ninth and 10th-graders attended Colleton High School which was located in a separate building. The two schools shared coaches, the chorus director, team sport participants and cheerleaders.

• Nicknamed the Bulldogs, Walterboro High School was a football powerhouse, appearing in the 1995 4A state title game and winning the state 4A title in 1997.

Here are some more Bulldog accomplishments:

1975: Second round of the state playoffs

1979: Second round of the state playoffs

1983: Lower State Champions (lost to Laurens 16-0)

1989: Third round of the state playoffs

1990: Region Champs; Second round of the state playoffs (12-1 record)

1991: Third round of the state playoffs

1995: Lower State Champions (lost to Union 31-16)

1997: STATE CHAMPIONS (12-3 record)

1998: Third round of the state playoffs

1999: Second round of the state playoffs

2001: Region Champs; Second Round of the playoffs

• In 2002, Walterboro High School and Ruffin High School merged to become Colleton County High School.