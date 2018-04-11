Walterboro walkers participate in Cooper River Bridge Run | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 9:42 am

Walterboro Inspirational Walkers during last Saturday’s Cooper River Bridge Run 2018. This is the fifth year the group of seniors has participated in the bridge run. Pictured are Jackie Jenkins, Dinah Bryant, Deloris Parks, Mattie Edwards and Sandra Martin. “We are a bunch of senior citizens. We walk to improve the circulation and increase oxygen supply in our bodies. Walking helps reduce blood pressure and the risk of colon cancer and type 2 diabetes. Walking strengthens your heart and reduces risk of heart disease and stroke. Our number one goal is to lose weight. There are many more benefits to walking,” said Dinah Bryant.