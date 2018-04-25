Walterboro Criterium tonight | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 25, 2018 12:01 pm
The annual Walterboro Criterium begins at 4 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) in the downtown area. Professional races start at 4 p.m. with the children’s race at 6 p.m. The VIP tent will be set up in the city parking lot.
For information visit walterborobikerace.org.
