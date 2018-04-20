Volunteers saluted for their impact | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 12:27 pm

This week, April 15–21, is National Volunteer Week. National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to tackle tough challenges and build stronger, more resilient communities.

Colleton-County Fire Rescue recognizes its many volunteers who provide emergency services throughout Colleton’s communities.

Among those volunteers saluted for their efforts are the members of the Colleton County Emergency Response Team (CERT).

CERT members Jessie Gooding and Sabrina Edwards, along with Adrienne Stokes with Fire-Rescue’s Emergency Management Division, visited the Green Pond Senior Center on April 3, Walterboro Senior Center on April 5 and Tucker’s Adult Day Care on April 10 to present information about preparing for disasters.

In preparation for hurricane season, which arrives on June 1, the team distributed South Carolina maps highlighting evacuation routes, hurricane guides and guides to help senior citizens and those with disabilities prepare for a disaster.

The team also stressed fire safety and the importance of having a working smoke detector.

Fire-Rescue has opportunities for citizens to volunteer as firefighters, emergency medical responders, Emergency Response Team (CERT) members, rescue divers and support personnel to staff shelters and assist during disasters.

County volunteers devote thousands of hours of service training and responding to emergencies.

Those interested in making a difference in the community by becoming a volunteer may contact Colleton County Fire-Rescue at 843-539-1960.