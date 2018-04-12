Victims killed by the same bullet | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 10:25 am

The female driver and male passenger of a car on Augusta Highway were killed the evening of April 8 when someone opened fire on their vehicle with a rifle.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey reports that the driver, Imajea Diamond Holmes, 17, of Enchanted Lane in Walterboro, and her passenger, Tyrone Jones, 29, of Bent Gate Lane near Smoaks, were killed by single gunshot wounds.

Based on the autopsies, Harvey said a single bullet killed both victims. He explained that the bullet struck Holmes in the left side of her chest, exited her right side and struck Jones in the left side of his chest.

A second man was reportedly in the back seat of the car. He was not hit by gunfire but sustained minor injuries when the car went off the roadway and crashed. He later traveled in a private vehicle to Colleton Medical Center for treatment.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Tyger Benton said the sheriff’s office did not have additional information available concerning the gun deaths and that the case continues to be investigated by sheriff’s office personnel.

Initially, a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the 8500 block of Augusta Highway on April 8 about 2:30 a.m. to investigate a crash.

He found a vehicle in a ditch and the front seat occupants dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The car was traveling towards the I-95 interchange near Springtown when the car went off the roadway and came to rest partially submerged in a ditch.

The first deputy at the scene also reported two other vehicles off the roadway and multiple people walking around in the road.

According to the incident report, one person told the deputy, “They’re dead. They got shot.” He then confirmed Holmes and Jones had been shot and were deceased.

The car’s engine was still running, and the deputy turned off the engine and began securing the scene.

Shortly thereafter, three other deputies arrived to further secure the scene and investigators were notified.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel sent to the scene confirmed the deaths and notified the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.

Augusta Highway was closed for several hours while the scene was investigated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 for those who wish to remain anonymous.