Update: Charges filed in threat to shoot up school | News | The Press and Standard

Update: Charges filed in threat to shoot up school

Last Updated: April 4, 2018 at 9:35 am

A failed attempt at humor will translate into an appearance before a Family Court judge for one Colleton County Middle School student.

The morning of March 28, school officials notified the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office that someone had left a threatening message on the wall of one of the boy’s restrooms.

The initial report was made at 8 a.m. Less than three hours later, school and law enforcement officials had identified a person of interest in the case and the boy reportedly confessed to writing the message on the wall. He also reportedly told officials that it had been a prank.

Officials didn’t see the humor in the student’s actions.

School officials, using the district’s dialer information system, alerted parents. “Good morning Colleton County Middle School parents, this is Matt Brantley, principal. I wanted to make you aware that earlier today, it was reported to school administration of a potential threat on campus. I want to assure you that the school administration along with law enforcement are actively investigating this potential threat, we believe to be a hoax. Please be assured that all students and staff members are safe on campus while we continue normal operations. Extra law enforcement presence is on campus. I will keep you updated on this situation.”

The sheriff’s office filed a charge of disturbing a school against the student and has passed the case on to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for adjudication.