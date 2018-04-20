U.M.C. lay servant school held | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 12:39 pm

The Walterboro District of the United Methodist Church held its Winter 2018 Lay Servant School on March 3-4 at St. George UMC, St. George. Frankie Evans of Bethel UMC in Walterboro served as musician.

Thelma Hudson, associate district director, presided over the opening and closing sessions. The participants were led in the singing of selected hymns by District Director Tom Whitacre.

A total of 175 individuals participated in the school, a historic number of participants. Future schools will be limited in attendance to facilitate ease of operation.

The mission of Lay Servant Ministries is to provide training for laity to equip them to be leaders in mission and ministry in the local church and community. Lay Servant Ministries helps people discover their God-gifted talents through educational opportunities that enhance those gifts and build skills to be effective leaders in the church.

Nine classes were offered with a total of 75 participants, in addition to committee members and other support personnel for a total of 89. Classes were offered as follows: Pamela Goodwine-Glover, The Basics; June Dyches, Heritage; the Rev. Ann Bridgers, Leading in Prayer; the Rev. David Fields, From Your Heart to Theirs; the Rev. Curtis Young, Worship; the Rev. Charles Wilson, Book of Discipline; Alvin Glenn, Men’s Ministry; Dr. Kenneth Jenkins, Leading Bible Study; and Queen Bowman, Spiritual Gifts.

The “Center of Our Existence Centerpiece” display was available for viewing, highlighting the past three schools with photos and articles.

The St. Mark U.M. men, assisted by the Methodist Women, prepared and served lunch on Saturday.

Tom Whitacre, accompanied by Thelma Hudson and the U.M. Conference Director of Lay Servant Ministries Jackie Jenkins presided over the pinning ceremony for those completing the basic class.

Instructors were recognized and a representative from each class provided a brief, but often very creative, overview of the session.

The Rev. Curtis Young highlighted the dimensions of the various levels of Lay Servant Ministries.

The Lay Servant Oath was administered to all participants.

Lay Servants and class instructors John Mason Allgood and Gwendolyn Edwards passed away since the last school. The Walterboro District and conference owe them a debt of gratitude for their service and contributions to Lay Servant Ministries.

The school concluded with the singing of “Here I Am, Lord.”

The next Lay Servant School will be held at St. George United Methodist Church on Aug. 25-26.