U-Hauls now offered at Monster Storage | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 10:13 am

U-Haul Company of South Carolina, Inc. has announced that Monster Self Storage #1 has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Walterboro community.

Monster Self Storage at 1476 Jefferies Hwy. will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 with live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; and on-call Sunday. After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (843) 510-6148 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Walterboro-SC-29488/051479/ today.

Monster Self Storage partners are Paul Walker and William Swanson.

U-Haul and Monster Self Storage are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

Monster Self Storage is a great place to become U-Haul Famous®. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to www.uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.