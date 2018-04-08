Two killed near Springtown | News | The Press and Standard

A Walterboro woman and a Smoaks man were killed in the 8500 block of Augusta Highway near Springtown on Sunday morning about 2:30 a.m.

The two were traveling in a car headed toward the interstate when the car crashed. Both victims received gunshot wounds. It is not clear at this time whether the gunshots caused the crash or were inflicted afterward.

Killed were Imajea Diamond Holmes, 17, of Enchanted Lane in Walterboro and Tyrone Jones, 29, of Bent Gate Lane near Smoaks.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said both victims have been sent to the Medical University of S.C. for autopsy. Preliminary cause of death for both victims was gunshot wounds.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.