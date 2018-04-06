Twins sentenced in string of burglaries | News | The Press and Standard

Twin brothers from Walterboro have been sentenced in connection with a string of 2016 burglaries in Hampton and Colleton counties.

Linzell Lamar Williams and Lindell Marlin Williams, both 20, each pleaded guilty Tuesday at the Allendale County Courthouse to four counts each of second-degree burglary, all violent in nature. Both received 15-year sentences.

“They are double trouble, and

what the one does, the other does,” Assistant Solicitor Tameaka Legette said. “Together, they broke into houses across Hampton and Colleton counties, terrorizing the community and its residents for far too long.”

The pair stole electronics, money, guns, ammunition and gaming systems. They stole at least 85 firearms from Hampton and Colleton county residences.

Burglary charges against three other co-defendants — Esser Lyndel Williams, Jr., Sean Eric Kirkland and Tyshawn Dywarall Frazier — are still pending. All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Legette is a member of the Solicitor’s Office Career Criminal Unit, which prosecutes the circuit’s most habitual and violent offenders. The two brothers were the 300th and 301st defendants successfully prosecuted by the unit since its inception in 2008. Legette is responsible for successfully prosecuting 56 of those defendants.

Circuit Court Judge Perry M. Buckner handed down Tuesday’s sentences.