Trash fire burns mobile home | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 12:18 pm

A Colleton County firefighter uses a hoe to remove fuel from a woods fire on Lightning Bug Lane the afternoon of April 14. A person walked into an area fire station to report the woods fire. The first unit to arrive in the 200 block of Lightning Bug Lane found a fast-moving grass and woods fire burning underneath a mobile home. Units were on scene for two hours and kept the flames from reaching several other mobile homes on the property. The fire started as an outdoor debris fire.