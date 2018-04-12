Town hires Reeves to clean up fire site | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 10:29 am

By JULIE HOFF

widdleswife@aol.com

State investigators have yet to formally release the cause of a fire that destroyed the old Cottageville school building and gymnasium in February, but Mayor Tim Grimsley said “electrical seems the likely culprit.”

Also at Town Council’s April 2 meeting, Grimsley said the state’s Municipal Risk Management Insurance Fund hasn’t submitted an estimate of damages yet, but the town has received five bids to clean up the rubble at the fire site next to Town Hall.

“These bids were $150,000 apart,” the mayor said.

Officials agree d to accept the $80,000 bid from Danny Lee Reeves of Danny Lee Construction in Cottageville.

The cost includes removal of debris and installing 120 loads of dirt.

In other news, Grimsley described how an $80,000 state-funded grant from PARD (Parks And Recreation Development) will be used to erect a perimeter fence around the town park, “hopefully repurposing the old bricks [from the school],” he said. “In my mind I’m thinking wrought iron and columns.”

Progress on the park continues with the installation of an asphalt parking lot and a quarter-mile cement walking path, plus construction of a pavilion with restrooms and picnic tables. There’s no water or electricity in the restrooms yet due to accessibility issues stemming from the fire.

Grimsley said he plans to apply for additional beautification and recreational grants. “I’m feeling grantsy,” he said.

In other developments:

 The town’s Easter egg hunt, sponsored by LEGION, a Walterboro-based nonprofit targeting at-risk teens, was a great success, Grimsley said.

LEGION founder Randall Langham said about 250 people attended.

“There was a lot of laughter in the air,” he said.

 Police Chief Jeffrey Cook reported hiring two new police officers, Lt. Frankie Thompson and Pfc. Brandon Grimsley. He also told council the department needs two new in-car radios, at $4,700 each, and two portable radios at $3,700 each.