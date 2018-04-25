Tight contest ends in tie | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawk Varsity Softball team tied (5-5) versus the Laurence Manning Academy Swampcats on Monday April 16 in a home game. The Lady Hawks are currently 11-3-1 on the season and 3-0 in conference play.

Anne Garrett Carter pitched nine innings in a complete game effort against the Swampcats. She allowed two earned runs on nine hits, striking out 10 and issuing two walks.

Haley Bootle led the Lady Hawks at the plate, going 2-4 and scoring two runs on the day. Weslin Jones, Langley Harter and Carter had a hit each.

The Lady Hawks have two regular season games remaining including Dorchester Academy scheduled for Tuesday April 24 (away) and Thomas Heyward on Thursday April 26 (home).

They will begin competition in the SCISA State Softball Tournament May 11 in Sumter.