The Rice Festival begins Friday | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 26, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 11:57 am
The 2018 Rice Festival begins Friday. Don’t forget to pick up your official Rice Festival Guide at The Press and Standard or the Rice Festival office downtown. The guide contains a complete schedule and highlights of events.
