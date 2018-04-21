Sweatman enjoys first state judging competition | The Press and Standard

AT STATE. Jolie Cathcart from Union, Dr. Tom Dobbins from Clemson, DJ Ferguson from Fountain Inn, Jackson Sweatman of Smoaks and Garrett Ulmer of Lodge.

The 4-H State Livestock Judging Contest in April was a first for Jackson Sweatman of Smoaks. The 14-year-old hadn’t competed at that level in judging before, but he had a blast.

Following in the footsteps of his sister Geneffer, Jackson started with 4-H about age six. “She showed cows when I was really young. So I’d go out to the farm where she showed cows and I’d help her brush out her cow. And I found that very interesting,” he said.

At that time, the family lived in Iowa and Jackson started showing bottle lambs. But then a friend gave them two baby pigmy goats, and he’s been hooked on goats ever since.

After moving back home to the Lowcountry in 2012, the family started raising goats on their farm, Adams Station Boer Goats, near Smoaks. Now the herd numbers nearly 50, so Jackson has a big selection of goats, but only a few make the cut for competition.

And that’s part of what the 4-H competitions teach: how to identify the desirable qualities of not only goats, but also cows, sheep and pigs. In judging contests, competitors are presented with cows, goats, sheep and/or pigs. They place the animals in each group in order of the ones they feel are the closest to breed standards. Then in some classes, they orally present the reasons for their placement to a panel of judges.

Jackson said the state judging competition was his first — his sister was into judging and he’d been with her to watch her team practice and decided to give it a try. Part of the competition involves giving oral reasons to a panel of judges, which was something he’d never done before, so Geneffer gave him a crash course the night before, which he said “made for interesting dinner conversation.”

But when he got to Garrison Arena at Clemson, “the competition started off rough.” He’d entered as an individual, but when he got there, found he’d been put on a team. And they didn’t have time to practice together.

“The first class was Angus heifers, and I’m not very good at judging cows, especially breeding cows. And it was a reasons class, so I had to give reasons why we placed the animals as we did,” he said. “I didn’t do very well, and I got pretty anxious.” But the next class moved on to pigs, and he found that pretty easy.

He discovered that giving reasons to the judges wasn’t easy. “One guy was pretty nice, but the other three gave you the death stare and didn’t really give you any feedback,” he said.

But his team ended up second overall, and he placed eighth individually in a field of about 20 competitors. That wasn’t high enough to go to the national competition (that team is only the top four), but he’s OK with that. He’s already preparing for goat show season which begins in August — goats are his favorite. He plans to show the 3-4 goats he’s picked out both through 4-H and in open shows.

And he loves 4-H. “It’s fun. I’m home-schooled, so I’ve met most of my friends through it. It teaches you a lot of life skills. I’ve certainly grown a lot as a person through it. It teaches you responsibility. It’s just a great learning experience — in things other than animals.”