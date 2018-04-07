Students win awards | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 7, 2018 5:00 am
Students at Community Christian Academy won numerous awards at the 2018 ACE Regional Student Convention in Rosman, N.C. on March 19-23. Each student who competed returned home with at least one award.
Winners were:
Piano Duet: Ashlynn Lane and Kristine Fisk, second place;
Piano Solo, Female: Kristina Fisk, first;
Piano Solo, Male: Nathan Lane, first;
Vocal Small Emsemble: Eric Bowers, Mckenzie Bowers, Kristina Fisk, Reanna Fisk, Ashlynn Lane, Nathan Lane, Kylan Moody and Nathan Owens, fifth;
Vocal Quartet, Mixed: Mckenzie Bowers, Kristina Fisk, Ashlynn Lane and Nathan Lane, fifth;
Physical Fitness: Nathan Lane, second; Eric Bowers, third; Ryan Lane, fourth; Michael Mixson, sixth;
100-Meter Dash: Nathan Lane, second;
Running Long Jump: Nathan Lane, third.
The school also received the Christian Character Award for 2018 presented by the convention.
