Students win awards | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 4, 2018 at 9:21 am

Students at Community Christian Academy won numerous awards at the 2018 ACE Regional Student Convention in Rosman, N.C. on March 19-23. Each student who competed returned home with at least one award.

Winners were:

Piano Duet: Ashlynn Lane and Kristine Fisk, second place;

Piano Solo, Female: Kristina Fisk, first;

Piano Solo, Male: Nathan Lane, first;

Vocal Small Emsemble: Eric Bowers, Mckenzie Bowers, Kristina Fisk, Reanna Fisk, Ashlynn Lane, Nathan Lane, Kylan Moody and Nathan Owens, fifth;

Vocal Quartet, Mixed: Mckenzie Bowers, Kristina Fisk, Ashlynn Lane and Nathan Lane, fifth;

Physical Fitness: Nathan Lane, second; Eric Bowers, third; Ryan Lane, fourth; Michael Mixson, sixth;

100-Meter Dash: Nathan Lane, second;

Running Long Jump: Nathan Lane, third.

The school also received the Christian Character Award for 2018 presented by the convention.