Strong thunderstorms, high winds expected Sunday afternoon | News | The Press and Standard

Coastal Bryan-Coastal Chatham-Coastal Liberty-Coastal McIntosh- Beaufort-Coastal Colleton-Charleston-Coastal Jasper- 414 AM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina. Today and Tonight: No hazardous weather is expected at this time. Saturday through Thursday: Severe Thunderstorms: A strong cold front will move through the area late Sunday afternoon through the evening accompanied by thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce wind gusts around 60 mph or greater. Strong Winds: Winds will become strong ahead of a cold front Sunday afternoon, possibly exceeding 40 mph in gusts, especially near and east of I-95. Thus, a Wind Advisory may be needed. Rip Currents: Strong southerly winds may lead to an enhanced risk Sunday.