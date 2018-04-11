State school review board coming to Colleton schools next week | News | The Press and Standard

The AdvancEd Engagement Review Team will visit the Colleton County School District on April 16-18, 2018. The team’s visit brings to focus more than a year of preparation by district-level and school-level leaders.

AdvancEd, the South Association of Schools and Colleges/Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI), serves as a third party that monitors and reviews standards and processes needed to meet the unique needs of public school students. The seven-member Engagement Review Team’s visit is the culminating activity of the renewal of CCSD’s district-wide five-year accreditation.

During the three-day visit, the Engagement Review Team will visit schools and review volumes of district data and artifacts. The team will also participate in conversations with students, parents, employees, community members and members of the school board.

“We are confident that the Engagement Review Team will see in many aspects of our work, the commitment of TEAM Colleton and our community to our future leaders,” CCSD Superintendent of Education Dr. Franklin Foster said.