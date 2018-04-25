Smoaks man killed in crash

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 11:35 am

A 32-year-old Smoaks man was killed the evening of April 24 when his car went off the roadway and struck several trees.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey reports that Blake Stephens, 32, of Smoaks, was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Harvey said he has listed multiple trauma as Stephens’ cause of death.

According to Lance Corporal Judd Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol Stephens was traveling north on U.S. 21, north of Smoaks, April 24 at approximately 7:21 p.m. when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said that indications were that Stephens had been driving at a high rate of speed when his vehicle went off the roadway.

His car hit a ditch, causing his vehicle to become airborne. The vehicle knocked one oak tree over and then struck a second oak tree.