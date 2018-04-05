SLED investigating house fire on Bells Highway | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 4, 2018 at 9:40 am

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Arson unit is investigating the cause of a March 30 fire that destroyed a vacant Bells Highway home. Colleton County Fire-Rescue was sent to the fire at 3639 Bells Highway at 3:03 a.m., the caller reporting the one-story wooden building engulfed in flames. The first firefighters on the scene arrived to find the building near collapse and deployed multiple hand lines to attack the flames. Shortly after arrival, most of the building collapsed. Crews worked for about 30 minutes to gain control of the fire and were on the scene for three hours. Investigators worked the site throughout the morning. The building was vacant at the time of the fire.