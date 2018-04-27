Sears owners | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 9:48 am

Teresa and Steve Busbee have owned the local Sears Hometown Store for 11 years. While the store sells Sears brands, the “Hometown” component is a different company from Sears, offering independent ownership of the store. “The name Sears carries a legacy of quality, service and square dealing,” Teresa said. “The wide selection, especially in appliances, is still consistent with the Sears you know. We have proudly served our community and made many wonderful friends .We thank each of you for supporting your hometown store.”