Search for new principal continues | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 11:00 am

Colleton County School District’s search for a new high school principal is entering its next phase.

Cliff Warren, assistant superintendent for human resources, said the school district has closed the application process, receiving 10 applications, and has began the process of screening the applicants and setting up interviews.

The school district, he added, has begun engaging the public in the process.

“We put out a survey to get feedback from stakeholders on the attributes they would like to see in the new principal,” Warren said.

The school district ended the survey period on April 23.

School Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster also met with a group of teachers, assistant principals, and students from the high school to gather their feedback.

In March, Colleton County High School Principal Dr. Melissa Crosby announced she had resigned and would leave the school district on June 12.

Crosby resigned to become executive director of Polaris Tech Charter School, scheduled to open in Jasper County in August.