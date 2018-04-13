Salk professor receives Distinguished Research Service Award | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 10:15 am

Dr. Eran Kilpatrick, associate professor of biology at USC Salkehatchie, has been chosen as a recipient of the University of South Carolina 2018 Distinguished Research Service Award. This award recognizes faculty throughout the USC system who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to USC’s research community. Dr. Kilpatrick will be recognized at the Department of Research’s spring dinner. From left are Vice President for Research Dr. Prakash Nagarkatti, Dr. Kilpatrick, USC Salk Dean Dr. Ann Carmichael, Interim Associate Dean of Academic Affairs for USC Salk Dr. Bryan Love and Chancellor of Palmetto College Dr. Susan Elkins.