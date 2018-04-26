Sadie Harrison | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

SADIE CARTER HARRISON

A true Southern Belle has gone home. Sadie passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living in Claremore on April 23, 2018.

Born Sadie Camilla Carter in Canadys, to Newton and Lutitia (Bailey) Carter on April 4, 1925, Sadie loved the Lord, her family, friends, and traditions of the South.

Sadie took the long bus ride from Canadys, (first on and last off) into Walterboro for school. Sadie graduated from Walterboro High School and then attended Greenville Jr. College where she majored in Business. Sadie returned to Charleston near the end of WWII to work at the Naval Ship Yard. Once again in Charleston as all the places she lived, she located a local Southern Baptist Church where she worshipped and served. It was at local social activities that she met Oklahoma Sgt. Fred Hopkins. She and Fred were married in December of 1945 and moved to Oklahoma where they had 4 children. They moved frequently from OK, to IL, to TX, and SC. Sadie moved to SC with husband Glen Gish to be near and take care of her ill mother. Several years later it was here that she married Jim Harrison.

Sadie was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Glen Gish and Jim Harrison, 4 sisters and her only brother Carlisle. She is survived by her daughter Janet Smith and husband Daryl, son Steve Hopkins, daughter Patty Catt and daughter Sharon Campbell and husband Mike. She is adored by 12 grandchildren Rachel and Chris Lowther, Brad and Heidi Hopkins, Casey Hopkins, Zack and Andrea Smith, Dustee and Alisha Smith, Adam Province, Mike Campbell, Aubree and Chris Pixley, China, Eli, Ryan, and Halley Catt; 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Also surviving are her youngest sister Corinne Carter of Lexington, and very special nephew and niece Cecil and Joyce Harrison of Walterboro as well as many nieces, nephews and their families.

Memorials may be made in her honor to the Gideons (www2.gideons.org ), your local church and any of the Southern Baptist Mission projects (www.sbc.net ). The family is also appreciative of all the time and care given to Sadie while she was at Brookdale.