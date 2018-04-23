Robert Gerald Poole Sr. | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Mr. Robert Gerald Poole Sr., known to everyone as “Jerry”, 77, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Thursday April 19, 2018 at Colleton Medical Center. One of his final statements on the day he passed away was, “I loved the Lord and I served my country”—Jerry, April 19, 2018.

Born August 17, 1940, he was a son of the late Davis A. Poole and Margaret Atkinson Dangerfield. He served his country in the United States Navy and was a retired long-distance truck driver. On April 13, 1963, he married the late Jo Anne Colson, and they were blessed with two boys. Jerry was an avid NASCAR fan, loved hot rods, movies, food and Waylon Jennings. He was proud of his two sons and his daughter-in-law, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are: his sons, Robert Gerald “Jerry” Poole Jr. of Orange Park, Fla., and Richard Joseph “Ricky” Poole Sr. and his wife Amy of Rincon, Ga.; sister, Gayle Conlon and her husband Phillip of Hollywood; eight grandchildren, Joey, Jessica and her husband Bob, Brandon, Payton, Blake, Robert, Mallory, and Thomas; one niece and five nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Lynwood Poole.

A private graveside funeral service for extended family was held 11 o’clock Tuesday April 24, 2018 at Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Rd., Walterboro.

Arrangements By: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.