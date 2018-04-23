Ricky Allen Lemacks | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 23, 2018 2:33 pm
WALTERBORO: Mr. Ricky Allen Lemacks, 54, entered into rest Friday April 20, 2018, at his home in Walterboro.
Born Aug. 17, 1963, in Colleton County, he was a son of the late Isaac Benjamin Lemacks and the late Frances Moore Lemacks Thomas.
Arrangements by Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Home.
