Ricky Allen Lemacks | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Mr. Ricky Allen Lemacks, 54, entered into rest Friday April 20, 2018, at his home in Walterboro.
Born Aug. 17, 1963, in Colleton County, he was a son of the late Isaac Benjamin Lemacks and the late Frances Moore Lemacks Thomas.

Arrangements by Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Home.

