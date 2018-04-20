Ribbon-cutting set May 12 for new library in Cottageville | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 11:17 am

Opening day for the new Cottageville Library will be Saturday May 12.

The ribbon-cutting and a brief opening ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. and the library will be open to the public until 5 p.m. The library is located in the two rooms behind city hall and the police department with parking behind the building.

“Patrons will have access to a collection of books, five computers with internet access where they can print, search the library’s online catalogues — basically do everything they can do online at the main library,” said Colleton County Memorial Library Director Carl Coffin. They can also register for library cards, reserve books and have them delivered to the Cottageville Library and attend programs.

“We’re hoping to use the second room as a program room where we can have Storytimes on Saturdays and other programs for teens and adults,” Coffin said. “We’re hoping to provide educational opportunities in the town that some may not have access to without a community library.”

Rhonda Kierpiec will manage the library under Coffin’s supervision.

“I especially want to thank Betty Rhode, who was instrumental in getting this library started. She has been pushing for a library in Cottageville for many years,” Coffin said. He also extended appreciation to Mayor Grimsley and the town council for their support and providing the facility, which will be maintained by the town; the Friends of the Library who donated funds to hire staff and purchase books and computers; and Francie Downing with the Stony Point Foundation which donated funds for books and supplies.

“I have high hopes that the citizens of the Cottageville community will enjoy having the library and use it. I look forward to seeing what the future brings,” Coffin said.