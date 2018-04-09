Relay for Life Survivors Dinner is this Thursday | News | The Press and Standard

The Annual Relay for Life Survivor Dinner will be held this Thursday, April 12th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Coastal Electric Coop Outback building located at 2269 Jefferies Hwy. in Walterboro. This celebration event is always a great time and promises lots of prizes and surprises!

With Relay For Life, no one faces cancer alone. Each Relay has special events and activities, like this one, just for survivors and their caregivers, so they can connect with others and know there is a strong support system available to them.

This event is for survivors and their caregivers only. To help the committee in accommodating the number of guests that will attend, please pre-register for the event by emailing Wendy Pollitzer at wendy.pollitzer@cancer.org.