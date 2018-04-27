Relay for Life holds survivors’ dinner | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 27, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 9:50 am
On Thursday April 12, the Colleton County Relay For Life held its annual survivors’ dinner at the Outback Building at Coastal Electric Cooperative. The speaker for the evening was the Rev. Harry Jenkins and entertainment was provided by the Colleton County High School Chorus. This year’s theme is “Beating Cancer at its own game.” The Relay For Life walk, featuring all sorts of games at every tent, will be Friday May 18 at Colleton Middle School track. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. and last until midnight.
