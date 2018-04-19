Real Estate for Sale | 2BDRM, 1BA Opportunity | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 19, 2018 at 12:09 pm

OPPORTUNITY FIRST TIME BUYER/RENT-TO-OWN OR INVESTOR. LOW DOWNPAYMENT

2BDRM, 1BA. $88,500 CLOSE TO ALL. VALUE IN LAND. CREDIT ALLOWANCES 803-323-8126