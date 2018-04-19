Real Estate for Sale | 2BDRM, 1BA Opportunity | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | April 19, 2018 12:08 pm
Last Updated: April 19, 2018 at 12:09 pm
OPPORTUNITY FIRST TIME BUYER/RENT-TO-OWN OR INVESTOR. LOW DOWNPAYMENT
2BDRM, 1BA. $88,500 CLOSE TO ALL. VALUE IN LAND. CREDIT ALLOWANCES 803-323-8126
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.