Rabies clinics continue April 14 and 21 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 11:09 am

The annual rabies clinics will continue in Colleton County on April 14 and 21 at the following locations:

April 14

8:30-11 a.m., Ruffin Community Center, 7745 Ruffin Rd, Ruffin, Dr. DeLoach

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Williams Fire Station, 245 Joel Padgett Dr., Williams, Dr. DeLoach

2-3 p.m., Lodge Fire Station, 8667 Lodge Hwy., Lodge, Dr. DeLoach

3:30-4:30 p.m., Old Health Center, New Street, Smoaks, Dr. DeLoach

April 21

8:30-9:30 a.m., H&R Block Parking Lot, 314 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, Dr. Hopkins

10-11 a.m., Sniders Crossroads at Hwy. 21, Dr. Hopkins

Fees vary but will not exceed $10 per pet. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in a box or carrier.

The S.C. Rabies Control Act requires all dogs and cats have a current rabies vaccination. For the majority of vaccines, the minimum age for vaccinations is 12 weeks. After being vaccinated, the pet should wear the rabies tag provided by the veterinarian on its neck. Owners will also receive a certificate of vaccination.