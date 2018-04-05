Rabies clinics begin Saturday | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 4, 2018 at 9:42 am

The annual rabies clinics will be held in Colleton County on April 7, 14 and 21 at the following locations:

April 7

8:30-10:30 a.m., Genesis Motors, 10577 Cottageville Hwy, Cottageville, Dr. Phillip Hopkins

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Hampton Street Elementary, 484 Hampton St., Walterboro, Dr. C.J. DeLoach

11-11:30 a.m., BP Gas Station/Church’s Chicken, 15600 Charleston Hwy, Jacksonboro, Dr. Hopkins

2:30-4:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 11, Hwy. 61 at Grubers Crossroads, Round O, Dr. DeLoach

April 14

8:30-11 a.m., Ruffin Community Center, 7745 Ruffin Rd, Ruffin, Dr. DeLoach

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Williams Fire Station, 245 Joel Padgett Dr., Williams, Dr. DeLoach

2-3 p.m., Lodge Fire Station, 8667 Lodge Hwy., Lodge, Dr. DeLoach

3:30-4:30 p.m., Old Health Center, New Street, Smoaks, Dr. DeLoach

April 21

8:30-9:30 a.m., H&R Block Parking Lot, 314 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, Dr. Hopkins

10-11 a.m., Sniders Crossroads at Hwy. 21, Dr. Hopkins

Fees vary but will not exceed $10 per pet. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in a box or carrier.

The S.C. Rabies Control Act requires all dogs and cats have a current rabies vaccination.