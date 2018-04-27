Principals, administrative positions for next year announced
by The Press and Standard | April 27, 2018 11:06 am
Last Updated: April 27, 2018 at 11:37 am
The Colleton County School Board of Trustees voted on Thursday April 26 at a special called meeting, to accept the following recommendations for certified administrative positions presented by Franklin L. Foster, EdD, superintendent, for the 2018-19 school year:
Brenda Williams – Coordinator – Alternative School
Amy Liebenrood – Principal – Bells Elementary School
Barbara Kulisek – Principal – Black Street Early Childhood Center
William Hayden – Associate Principal – Colleton County High School
Gregory Kinsey – Assistant Principal – Colleton County High School
Stephen McMillan – Assistant Principal – Colleton County High School
Anthony Kubik, Jr. -Assistant Principal – Colleton County High School
Lauren Townsend – Assistant Principal – Colleton County High School
Lauren Behie – Principal – Colleton County Middle School
Terry Dingle – Administrative Assistant Principal – Colleton County Middle School
Joey Greene – Assistant Principal – Colleton County Middle School
Uirica Bodison – Assistant Principal – Colleton County Middle School
Janis Headden – Principal – Cottageville Elementary School
Tasheena Allen – Assistant Principal – Cottageville Elementary School
Matthew Brantley – Principal – Forest Hills Elementary School
Marcella Glover – Principal – Hendersonville Elementary School
Joseph Hollington – Assistant Principal – Hendersonville Elementary School
Wilsey Hamilton – Principal – Northside Elementary School
Catherine Fanchette – Assistant Principal – Northside Elementary School
Charles Locklair – Assistant Principal – Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center
Lori Cauley – Administrative Assistant Principal
Sharon Simmons – Transition Specialist – Special Services
Jacinta Bryant – Director of Special Services
Christopher Horvath – Director of Adult Education
Cordelia Jenkins – Director of Student Services
Tracy McDonald – Coordinator of Accountability and Assessment
Clifton Warren – Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Operations
Juliet White – Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction
Jessica Williams – Director of Curriculum and Instruction
