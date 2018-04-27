Principals, administrative positions for next year announced

Last Updated: April 27, 2018 at 11:37 am

The Colleton County School Board of Trustees voted on Thursday April 26 at a special called meeting, to accept the following recommendations for certified administrative positions presented by Franklin L. Foster, EdD, superintendent, for the 2018-19 school year:

Brenda Williams – Coordinator – Alternative School

Amy Liebenrood – Principal – Bells Elementary School

Barbara Kulisek – Principal – Black Street Early Childhood Center

William Hayden – Associate Principal – Colleton County High School

Gregory Kinsey – Assistant Principal – Colleton County High School

Stephen McMillan – Assistant Principal – Colleton County High School

Anthony Kubik, Jr. -Assistant Principal – Colleton County High School

Lauren Townsend – Assistant Principal – Colleton County High School

Lauren Behie – Principal – Colleton County Middle School

Terry Dingle – Administrative Assistant Principal – Colleton County Middle School

Joey Greene – Assistant Principal – Colleton County Middle School

Uirica Bodison – Assistant Principal – Colleton County Middle School

Janis Headden – Principal – Cottageville Elementary School

Tasheena Allen – Assistant Principal – Cottageville Elementary School

Matthew Brantley – Principal – Forest Hills Elementary School

Marcella Glover – Principal – Hendersonville Elementary School

Joseph Hollington – Assistant Principal – Hendersonville Elementary School

Wilsey Hamilton – Principal – Northside Elementary School

Catherine Fanchette – Assistant Principal – Northside Elementary School

Charles Locklair – Assistant Principal – Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center

Lori Cauley – Administrative Assistant Principal

Sharon Simmons – Transition Specialist – Special Services

Jacinta Bryant – Director of Special Services

Christopher Horvath – Director of Adult Education

Cordelia Jenkins – Director of Student Services

Tracy McDonald – Coordinator of Accountability and Assessment

Clifton Warren – Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Operations

Juliet White – Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction

Jessica Williams – Director of Curriculum and Instruction