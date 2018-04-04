Post-season honors announced | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 4, 2018 5:00 pm
The following winter sports post-season honors were recently announced for local high schools:
CCHS
• De’Iajae Ferguson (senior): CSRA 2018 South Carolina vs. Georgia All-Star Game
• Scha’Mari Stephens (junior): Pre-season All-Region Selection
• Omari Kirkland (sophomore): Region 8-AAAA All-Region Selection
• Tristian Nieves (senior): North-South All-Star Game, All-State selection, CSRA 2018 South Carolina vs. Georgia All-Star Game.
Colleton Prep
• Meredith Ware (junior): Basketball, High School Sport’s Report All-State
• Langley Harter (sophomore): Basketball, SCISA North-South All-Star Game
