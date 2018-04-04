Post-season honors announced | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 4, 2018 at 9:15 am

The following winter sports post-season honors were recently announced for local high schools:

CCHS

• De’Iajae Ferguson (senior): CSRA 2018 South Carolina vs. Georgia All-Star Game

• Scha’Mari Stephens (junior): Pre-season All-Region Selection

• Omari Kirkland (sophomore): Region 8-AAAA All-Region Selection

• Tristian Nieves (senior): North-South All-Star Game, All-State selection, CSRA 2018 South Carolina vs. Georgia All-Star Game.

Colleton Prep

• Meredith Ware (junior): Basketball, High School Sport’s Report All-State

• Langley Harter (sophomore): Basketball, SCISA North-South All-Star Game