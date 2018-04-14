North Walterboro Christian Honor Roll | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 14, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 10:01 am
The following students have been named to the honor roll at North Walterboro Christian Academy:
A+ HONOR ROLL
K-4: Hazam Gutierrez, Haley Blevins.
FIRST GRADE: Kiley O’Herien, Isaac White.
SECOND GRADE: Emma Cline, Caitlyn Kirkland, Elana Rentz, Presley Smoak.
SEVENTH GRADE: Sharon Murray.
NINTH GRADE: Jared Lamb.
ELEVENTH GRADE: Felisha Hodge.
A HONOR ROLL
KINDERGARTEN: Dalton Baker, Easton Hartley, Wil Roberts, Trey Rook, Derriana Washington.
FIRST GRADE: Hunter Carter, Connor Clementson.
SECOND GRADE: Carly Barnes, CJ Heatley.
THIRD GRADE: Thomas Kinsey, Sydney Pedigo.
SEVENTH GRADE: Kristin Asbelle.
EIGHTH GRADE: Dehyanna Murray, Kaleigh Pedigo.
TENTH GRADE: Kennedy Rizer, Abbee Webster.
A/B HONOR ROLL
K-4: Chloe Smith.
FIRST GRADE: Emilee Bryan.
SECOND GRADE: Kale Cothran, Conner Desaussure, Amira Ferguson, Christopher Gibson, Austin Hadaway, Parker Smoak, Dallas Washington.
THIRD GRADE: Fayann Rentz, Annalease Roberts.
FOURTH GRADE: Noah Baker, Jason Carter, Jayla Harper.
FIFTH GRADE: Russell Kinsey.
SIXTH GRADE: Julia Brand, Katelyn Martin.
SEVENTH GRADE: Ben Adams, Logan Gilreath, David Gutierrez.
EIGHTH GRADE: Dillon Avant, Paul Berry, McKenzie Cothran, Ian Hutto, Cameron Rogers, Kayla Thompson.
NINTH GRADE: Julia Craven, William Hodge, James McMillan.
TENTH GRADE: Joshua Heastie.
ELEVENTH GRADE: Morgan Bennett, Lindsey Stanley, David Wilson.
TWELFTH GRADE: Miranda Baker, Triston Martin, Stephanie McMillan.
