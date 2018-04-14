North Walterboro Christian Honor Roll | The Press and Standard

The following students have been named to the honor roll at North Walterboro Christian Academy:

A+ HONOR ROLL

K-4: Hazam Gutierrez, Haley Blevins.

FIRST GRADE: Kiley O’Herien, Isaac White.

SECOND GRADE: Emma Cline, Caitlyn Kirkland, Elana Rentz, Presley Smoak.

SEVENTH GRADE: Sharon Murray.

NINTH GRADE: Jared Lamb.

ELEVENTH GRADE: Felisha Hodge.

A HONOR ROLL

KINDERGARTEN: Dalton Baker, Easton Hartley, Wil Roberts, Trey Rook, Derriana Washington.

FIRST GRADE: Hunter Carter, Connor Clementson.

SECOND GRADE: Carly Barnes, CJ Heatley.

THIRD GRADE: Thomas Kinsey, Sydney Pedigo.

SEVENTH GRADE: Kristin Asbelle.

EIGHTH GRADE: Dehyanna Murray, Kaleigh Pedigo.

TENTH GRADE: Kennedy Rizer, Abbee Webster.

A/B HONOR ROLL

K-4: Chloe Smith.

FIRST GRADE: Emilee Bryan.

SECOND GRADE: Kale Cothran, Conner Desaussure, Amira Ferguson, Christopher Gibson, Austin Hadaway, Parker Smoak, Dallas Washington.

THIRD GRADE: Fayann Rentz, Annalease Roberts.

FOURTH GRADE: Noah Baker, Jason Carter, Jayla Harper.

FIFTH GRADE: Russell Kinsey.

SIXTH GRADE: Julia Brand, Katelyn Martin.

SEVENTH GRADE: Ben Adams, Logan Gilreath, David Gutierrez.

EIGHTH GRADE: Dillon Avant, Paul Berry, McKenzie Cothran, Ian Hutto, Cameron Rogers, Kayla Thompson.

NINTH GRADE: Julia Craven, William Hodge, James McMillan.

TENTH GRADE: Joshua Heastie.

ELEVENTH GRADE: Morgan Bennett, Lindsey Stanley, David Wilson.

TWELFTH GRADE: Miranda Baker, Triston Martin, Stephanie McMillan.