New business at airport to bring 36 new jobs | The Press and Standard

Lowcountry Aviation Company, a fully-integrated aviation service provider, is launching operations in Colleton County. The company’s $1.7 million investment is projected to create 36 new jobs.

Located at the Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro, the company’s new aviation facility will provide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-regulated charter services, repair station services, engineering services, aircraft management, aircraft storage and fuel services for the general and business aviation markets. Lowcountry Aviation Company’s affiliate, Sky Arrow Aircraft Company, will perform FAA-certified production of composite light aircraft, as well as technical support for the Sky Arrow family of airplanes.

For more information on the company, visit www.lowcountryaviation.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $1,075,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant was also awarded to Colleton County to assist with costs of real property improvements.

QUOTES

“We are excited to begin the initial phase of our business strategy, and we are extremely thankful to the people of Walterboro, Colleton County and South Carolina for embracing us. Aviation is a team sport, and it will take all of us to build a fully-integrated general aviation business that addresses the market needs for excellence and superior levels of safety in FAA-regulated charter services and composite light aircraft production and services. We look forward to doing our part to demonstrate the value of business, city, county and state collaboration toward economic development.”

– Marco Cavazzoni of Lowcountry Aviation Company

“South Carolina’s aerospace industry continues to drive economic growth across our state and specifically in the Lowcountry. I congratulate Lowcountry Aviation Company, and look forward to watching their impact grow in Colleton County.”

–Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement provides another boost to South Carolina’s aerospace sector. Industry growth like this is proof that our pro-business efforts are paying off, and I’m excited to see what the future has in store for the Lowcountry Aviation Company.”

–Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We have been looking forward to this announcement, and we are pleased to see this project come to fruition. Our airport is another economic engine for our local and regional economies, and we are pleased that Marco has chosen to invest here. New jobs are good for our community, and that’s why we have invested in our airport infrastructure — to attract companies like Lowcountry Aviation.”

–Colleton County Council Chairman Dr. Joe Flowers

“Lowcountry Aviation will be a great addition to the industrial community in Colleton County and our entire region. We are pleased to see another aviation-related company investing in our area, and we look forward to working with Marco and his team for many years to come. His company will provide 36 direct jobs and have an even larger impact on our regional economy through indirect and induced jobs.”

–SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Charles “Buddy” Phillips

“We are extremely pleased that Marco and Diane decided to locate their business in Colleton County. This is another global vote of confidence in Colleton County’s leadership and strong workforce. The Cavazzonis and Lowcountry Aviation bring world-class aeronautical talent to Walterboro. We look forward to the new higher-paying jobs and to a more productive airport.”

–Colleton County Economic Alliance Chairman Lee Petrolawicz

“We’re excited to have Lowcountry Aviation locate at Lowcountry Regional Airport with the services and opportunities it brings to Walterboro, Colleton County and our region. We are pleased to welcome them to Walterboro.”

–Mayor of Walterboro Bill Young

“Walterboro Colleton County Airport Commission is thrilled to welcome Lowcountry Aviation Company to the Lowcountry Regional Airport and Colleton County. The Cavazzoni family, by establishing themselves in the community — not only with investments but also their time and energy — has already made a huge impact on our local business community. The commission looks forward to a long and prosperous business partnership and the continued positive growth that Lowcountry Aviation brings to our airport.”

–Walterboro-Colleton County Airport Commission Chairman Becky S. Hill

