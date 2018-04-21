Neighbors: the good and the bad | Column | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 12:28 pm

Neighbors: Some are good, some are bad, some are nuts. And some run your HOA, so you’d better be nice to them.

HOAs have pros and cons. If you hate rusty cars up on cinder blocks, they’re great. If you want to keep a Christmas wreath up after Dec. 26, they’re bad. And don’t even think about leaving your trash can at the curb past 10 a.m.

I’ve moved 12 times (peanuts compared to many military families), and lived in apartments, duplexes and single-family homes. I’ve never had the same kind of neighbor twice.

As a child, we had just a few neighbors in our rural area. One family, the Smiths, were quiet, hard-working, and had the most well-mannered kids you’ve ever seen. Anne and Ryan walked to school together, ate lunch together–he even carried her books! My brother told me iodine was Kool-aid and pushed me out of trees.

Colonel Williams and his wife, Mae, lived in a fine brick home across from our house. Mae sipped Bombay gin every night on the terrace, wearing real kimonos from Japan. She was also the first person I ever heard say the word “terrace.”

Theirs was made of cobblestones and furnished with wrought-iron lounge chairs. Their yellow lab, Gunner, slept in a custom-built doghouse with real, working shutters on the windows. Our mutt would creep over and gobble Gunner’s food while he slept.

I’ve had neighbors who humbled me with their grace and generosity. I’ve had crazy neighbors who caused me to break my lease and move. (One came through my sliding glass door so drunk he thought it was his apartment, and tried to kick me out. And he was the good neighbor!)

There was the woman who walked two dogs eight times a day—or so we thought. She actually had 17 dachshunds in her house. The health department handled that one. One wonderful man left home-grown tomatoes and zucchini on everybody’s porch. Another neighbor dragged a plaid loveseat into his front yard, next to the grill where he barbecued goats. Drinking beer and basting goat quarters, he was a happy dude. I wasn’t, so I sold my house and moved.

Then there was the 80-year-old man and his 40-year-old wife, whom everyone thought was his daughter–until they were spotted making out in the laundry room. Some neighbors could’ve been Ted Bundy for all I knew, because we never even spoke.

Once I lived next to a school teacher and an emergency room nurse. The teacher worked 60 hours a week; the gorgeous nurse would go to work and come home looking like she’d been run over. To this day I have insane respect for teachers and nurses.

The best place I ever lived was an apartment complex, College Manor, across the highway from UNC-Wilmington.

If you ran out of beer, any neighbor would hook you up. Car wouldn’t start? Somebody would find jumper cables. Five neighbors could pool five bucks each and buy a LOT of pizza.

Speaking of college, one of my assignments for a child psychology class was to watch “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” I fell in love. Well, first I started crying because how did I not know about wonderful, gentle Mr. Rogers? I became a fan forever.

Now there’s a documentary about his life and impact coming out in June. It’s called “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” and I honestly don’t think I can watch it without ugly crying.

Also, Tom Hanks is going to play him in a movie called “You Are My Friend.”

I’d live in that neighborhood any day.

(Julie R. Smith, who’s the crazy neighbor, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.)